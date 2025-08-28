Women's Rugby World Cup: Enniskillen RFC rugby player Amy Nelson stars in global advert for Land Rover Defender
The keen centre has been chosen to star in a Land Rover Defender television advert about the first documented female rugby player in history - who played the game in Enniskillen.
In 1887 ten-year-old Emily Valentine, stole onto the pitch at Enniskillen during a boy's game, side stepping vigorously to score a try.
And Amy, who is from Maguiresbridge, has been chosen to play the part of Emily in the television advert which recreated the historic score.
The advert - shot at Enniskillen RFC - reenacts the moment 10-year-old Emily joined a match from the sidelines in 1887.
She was watching her brothers play but ended up joining the action when one of the boys was injured.
Discarding her coat and Victorian petticoat, she used her speed to cut through the opposition and score the first ever documented try by a female player.
The short film ends with Emily - played by Amy - passing the ball from the Victorian era, only to be caught by Amy in 2025 - surrounded by her Enniskillen teammates.
Land Rover Defender is a Principal Partner of Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025, which kicked off on 22 August in England.
A beaming Amy told the News Letter she was thrilled to have been chosen to play the part in the advert.
The production team visited the club in May and invited her to take part - but she had no idea what she was really letting herself in for.
"They just brought me over and talked to me about it. I didn't really know what it was going to be like, but it turned out to be really good fun.”
Now the advert is being beamed into homes and rugby clubs all across the world as people from all around the globe tune into the Women's World Cup.
Amy adds: "My friends have seen it on Facebook and Instagram. They go: 'Wow, that's amazing'."
And she is travelling to Northampton on Sunday to watch Ireland play Spain.
She hopes Irish International Claire Boles, from her own club, will be on the pitch play.
Her mum Jackie said that the spirit of Emily Valentine is alive and well in Enniskillen RFC, which she says puts out six or six or seven girls and ladies teams.
Mark Cameron, Managing Director, Defender, said: “We have chosen to highlight the story of the first female rugby player to celebrate Defender’s partnership with Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025. Emily Valentine perfectly encapsulates the spirit of Defender – of embracing the impossible. Her trailblazing performance has inspired this whole festival of women’s rugby.”
Tommy Dane, President, Enniskillen RFC, said: “Our women’s rugby teams are a thriving and important part of the club community, and our youngsters relished the chance to recreate a seminal moment for female players in the game’s history.”