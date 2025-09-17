Representatives of Rathlin Life Raft Project say work towards a rat-free Rathlin island is “progressing well”.

Rathlin Life Raft Project is a two-part, RSPB-led project seeking to eradicate domestic ferrets and brown rats at Rathlin, and at April’s meeting of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council the eradication delivery manager, Michael Rafferty, told members he was optimistic ferrets had been completely eradicated on the island.

During September’s Environment al Services Committee, members were presented with correspondence from the RSPB NI area manager thanking council for their support on the project and a projected end date of December 31, 2026.

They added: “However, following a rat sighting in June, we have taken the decision to carry out a second year of baiting to ensure that we have done everything possible to achieve rat-free status on Rathlin Island.

Minister for Infrastructure Liz Kimmins (fourth from left) visited Rathlin Island in May to learn more about a number of initiatives including the Life Raft Project. Photo provided by the Department for Infrastructure.

“Encouragingly, there has not been a confirmed ferret sighting since October 2023, so, all being well, we will be able to declare ferret-free status in October 2025 – two breeding seasons after the last sighting.”

Council were also asked to supply one skip per month for the next six months, and one per quarter thereafter to “meet ongoing biosecurity needs”.

“The provision of skips has been instrumental to the success of the project.” The area manager explained.

Councillor Callaghan praised Rathlin Life Project as a “great project” and approved the continued provision of skips to Rathlin Island (pic; CC&G)

“Removing waste that can act as harbourage for rats is a critical part of both the eradication and long-term biosecurity strategy. The Life Raft team, alongside residents, have already removed a significant volume of waste, but the need is ongoing.

“As we enter a second winter of baiting, continuing to remove potential harbourage remains essential—not only to maximise the chance of success, but also to maintain best-practice biosecurity.”

Director of Environmental Services, Aidan McPeake, clarified that council has been providing skips for the project thus far, and he was requesting council members’ approval to continue.

