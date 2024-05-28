Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A county Down father is encouraging others to share their stories and join the fight against blood cancer after losing his daughter at the age of 17.

Richard Buchanan experienced unbearable heartache a decade ago when his daughter Catherine became very ill when she was preparing to apply for university in the hopes of becoming a scientist.

Shortly after she was diagnosed with a rare form of blood cancer and just a week later, with her parents by her side, Catherine passed away.

Today marks World Blood Cancer Day on what would have been Catherine's 27th birthday and Richard, who is now serving as Chairperson of local charity Leukaemia & Lymphoma NI (LLNI), has joined the call for those who have been diagnosed with leukaemia, lymphoma, myeloma or any other form of blood cancer and their loved ones to share their experiences online as part of an ongoing programme of LLNI 60th anniversary activities and to mark World Blood Cancer Day.

Leukaemia & Lymphoma NI Chairperson Richard Buchanan

“Sharing our story with others has been a great help for dealing with the loss our family has felt. After Catherine passed away, the community which rallied round us was invaluable,” he said.

“Whether it is sharing some of the details around their own personal diagnosis, or remembering someone they’ve lost, we’re calling on the Northern Ireland public to submit a photo and a short submission.

“This year LLNI turns 60 and we want to bring people together and bolster our community of those affected by these evil diseases. More than anything we want to show that, with the right support, we can save lives and improve outcomes for people living with blood cancer in Northern Ireland through scientific research.

“Major advances in medicine are being made all the time and the work LLNI has funded throughout its 60-year history has made a significant contribution to the improving picture for those who are diagnosed with blood cancer.

A tragic loss: Catherine was just 17 when lost her life to a rare form of blood cancer

“In Northern Ireland, three people are diagnosed with blood cancer every day. I’m proud to say that in the Patrick G Johnston Cancer Centre at Queen’s University we have a world-class facility here in Northern Ireland, which is part of a network of research institutions spread across the globe dedicated to the fight against blood cancer.

“But this facility needs funding to be able to continue the vital research the scientists there are performing. I urge members of the public to dig deep and help us raise funds so that more families don’t have to go through the experiences which mine has faced.”

On September 1, LLNI will kick off a series of fundraising activities with a reflective walk at Hillsborough Forest Park. The programme will culminate in the charity hosting a black tie and diamonds gala ball at Titanic Belfast, where the winner of an ongoing raffle for a diamond pendant necklace will be selected at random.