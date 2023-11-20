World-renowned evangelist Rico Tice to give lecture in Belfast
Mr Tice, formerly long-term staff at All Soul’s, Langham Place in London, will be giving the latest in a series of West Trust lectures.
His topic is ‘Optional Evangelism?’ – dealing with the importance of evangelism in the life of our churches.
The lecture will be held in St Nicholas’ Church at 7.30pm and car parking is available at the church halls at the rear of the Lisburn Road Fire Station.
The event is free to attend, but there will be an opportunity to contribute to the West Trust fund, which enables training for Christian ministry in Ireland.
Mr Tice is a world-renowned evangelist and the author of the Christianity Explored course, as well as many other books.
Born in Chile in 1966, he grew up in Uganda and Zaire before being educated at Sherborne School in Dorset, spending a gap year working as a youth worker in inner-city Liverpool.
His progress towards full-time Christian ministry began with a period as a lay assistant at Christ Church Clifton in Bristol. After working briefly for Hewlett Packard, he trained for ordination at Wycliffe Hall, Oxford.
The Clive West Memorial Fund will provide support for Biblical and theological training – for eventual ministry in Ireland, where no other major resources are available.
To make this vision a reality, the trust aims to reach the target of £100,000, to enable the gospel to be preached across Ireland by those who are properly trained.