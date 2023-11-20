Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Mr Tice, formerly long-term staff at All Soul’s, Langham Place in London, will be giving the latest in a series of West Trust lectures.

His topic is ‘Optional Evangelism?’ – dealing with the importance of evangelism in the life of our churches.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The lecture will be held in St Nicholas’ Church at 7.30pm and car parking is available at the church halls at the rear of the Lisburn Road Fire Station.

World-renowned evangelist Rico Tice

The event is free to attend, but there will be an opportunity to contribute to the West Trust fund, which enables training for Christian ministry in Ireland.

Mr Tice is a world-renowned evangelist and the author of the Christianity Explored course, as well as many other books.

Born in Chile in 1966, he grew up in Uganda and Zaire before being educated at Sherborne School in Dorset, spending a gap year working as a youth worker in inner-city Liverpool.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His progress towards full-time Christian ministry began with a period as a lay assistant at Christ Church Clifton in Bristol. After working briefly for Hewlett Packard, he trained for ordination at Wycliffe Hall, Oxford.

The Clive West Memorial Fund will provide support for Biblical and theological training – for eventual ministry in Ireland, where no other major resources are available.