Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

John Barfoot was paying tribute to his father ‘Willie’ in the wake of the first ever World Sheep Dog Trials to take place in Northern Ireland, earlier this month, in Dromore Co Down.

Sadly, Willie passed away only three months before seeing the spectacle of the event coming to his home for the first time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However his son expressed deep satisfaction with his father's long and fulfilled life - having died in June – only a week short of his 98th birthday.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

International sheepdog handler Willie Barfoot from Desertmartin and his dog Jim, along with a clutch of their trophies.

The Desertmartin man celebrated his 90th birthday with a horse ride - one of his other passions.

But his most outstanding accomplishments were with his trusty sheepdog, Jim.

"The pair represented Ireland at the International Trials in Cardiff in September 1965 - 58 years ago," John said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The News Letter in 1964 reported that "Since he started entering trials 5 years ago, Mr Barfoot has had outstanding success at events all over the province".

International sheep dog handler Willie Barfoot from Desertmartin died only a few months before seeing the World Sheep Dog Trials coming to Northern Ireland for the first time.

In 1965 he became only the second Irishman, with his collie ‘Jim’, to qualify for the Supreme International Championship.

"The Joint Course Director at Cardiff in 1965 was the great Scottish sheep dog handler JM Wilson told Willie after the trial that he thought Willie could have won."

Mr Wilson was later thought to be part of a syndicate that bought Jim - who later retired back to the Barfoot farm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In more recent times Willie was also invited to judge the Irish [Sheep Dog] National Trials.

Outside of sheep dog trials, Willie was a successful farmer who actively ran the family farm - initially with his mother and uncle David - from his father’s death when he was 13 - until 2021.

A lover of horses, he ploughed the lower slopes of Slieve Gallion in the Sperrins with two horses for planting by the Forestry Commission in 1946.

"Willie was a man of great Christian faith and principles which he was never afraid to share with others,” John added.