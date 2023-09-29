World Sheep Dog Trials 2023 Dromore Northern Ireland: Tributes paid to international sheep dog handler, William Barfoot from Desertmartin
John Barfoot was paying tribute to his father ‘Willie’ in the wake of the first ever World Sheep Dog Trials to take place in Northern Ireland, earlier this month, in Dromore Co Down.
Sadly, Willie passed away only three months before seeing the spectacle of the event coming to his home for the first time.
However his son expressed deep satisfaction with his father's long and fulfilled life - having died in June – only a week short of his 98th birthday.
The Desertmartin man celebrated his 90th birthday with a horse ride - one of his other passions.
But his most outstanding accomplishments were with his trusty sheepdog, Jim.
"The pair represented Ireland at the International Trials in Cardiff in September 1965 - 58 years ago," John said.
The News Letter in 1964 reported that "Since he started entering trials 5 years ago, Mr Barfoot has had outstanding success at events all over the province".
In 1965 he became only the second Irishman, with his collie ‘Jim’, to qualify for the Supreme International Championship.
"The Joint Course Director at Cardiff in 1965 was the great Scottish sheep dog handler JM Wilson told Willie after the trial that he thought Willie could have won."
Mr Wilson was later thought to be part of a syndicate that bought Jim - who later retired back to the Barfoot farm.
In more recent times Willie was also invited to judge the Irish [Sheep Dog] National Trials.
Outside of sheep dog trials, Willie was a successful farmer who actively ran the family farm - initially with his mother and uncle David - from his father’s death when he was 13 - until 2021.
A lover of horses, he ploughed the lower slopes of Slieve Gallion in the Sperrins with two horses for planting by the Forestry Commission in 1946.
"Willie was a man of great Christian faith and principles which he was never afraid to share with others,” John added.
He is survived by three sons and a daughter, his wife Lydia having predeceased him in 2012. He was also predeceased by two daughters, Lydia and Rhoda, and his eldest son, William.