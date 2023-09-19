News you can trust since 1737
Day three of four with 240 sheepdogs and their handlers, from over 30 countries around the world, including South Africa, USA, Brazil and Norway, battle it out to be named ‘top dog’ in the team and individual competitions. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEyeDay three of four with 240 sheepdogs and their handlers, from over 30 countries around the world, including South Africa, USA, Brazil and Norway, battle it out to be named ‘top dog’ in the team and individual competitions. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye
Day three of four with 240 sheepdogs and their handlers, from over 30 countries around the world, including South Africa, USA, Brazil and Norway, battle it out to be named 'top dog' in the team and individual competitions. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye

World Sheepdog trials 2023: This is what happened when 30,000 watched 240 handlers work with some of the best working dogs in the world

These were the scenes when an estimated 30,000 spectators watched 240 expert handlers from 30 different countries at the event last week.
By Gemma Murray
Published 19th Sep 2023, 10:59 BST
Updated 19th Sep 2023, 11:19 BST

A highlight of the week was a visit on Tuesday by Princess Anne, patron of the International Sheep Dog Society (ISDS) which organises the competition.

Who let the sheepdogs out? Known as the ‘Olympics’ of the sheepdog community, the World Sheepdog Trials are set to make history tomorrow (Wednesday) at Gill Hall Estate, Dromore as the event gets underway for the very first time in Northern Ireland.

Who let the sheepdogs out? Known as the ‘Olympics’ of the sheepdog community, the World Sheepdog Trials are set to make history tomorrow (Wednesday) at Gill Hall Estate, Dromore as the event gets underway for the very first time in Northern Ireland. Photo: Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye

Haley Fogt from Ohio with Mattie Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.

Haley Fogt from Ohio with Mattie Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye. Photo: Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye

General view of the opening ceremony at Gill Hall Estate. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.

General view of the opening ceremony at Gill Hall Estate. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye. Photo: Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye

General view of the opening ceremony at Gill Hall Estate. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.

General view of the opening ceremony at Gill Hall Estate. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye. Photo: Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye

