World Sheepdog trials 2023: This is what happened when 30,000 watched 240 handlers work with some of the best working dogs in the world
These were the scenes when an estimated 30,000 spectators watched 240 expert handlers from 30 different countries at the event last week.
By Gemma Murray
Published 19th Sep 2023, 10:59 BST
Updated 19th Sep 2023, 11:19 BST
A highlight of the week was a visit on Tuesday by Princess Anne, patron of the International Sheep Dog Society (ISDS) which organises the competition.
