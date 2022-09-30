Wreck was shot in Northern Ireland from November last year until this February. Filming locations around Belfast include the Waterfront Hall and the SS Nomadic, and in Ballymena the former Michelin tyre factory, which closed in 2018, was used to shoot interior cruise ship locations.

The series mixes comedy with horror and follows 19-year-old new recruit, Jamie, as he joins the crew in search of his missing sister.

She was working aboard the same vessel on a previous tour and is missing after an encounter with a masked killer in a duck costume.

Wreck starts on BBC Three on Sunday, October 9

The series is written by Ryan J Brown and directed by Northern Irish director Chris Baugh.

It stars Oscar Kennedy (Ladhood), Thaddea Graham (The Irregulars, Sex Education), Jack Rowan (Noughts + Crosses), Harriet Webb (I May Destroy You) plus some new upcoming talent.

Northern Irish actress Thaddea Graham, who plays Vivian, explained what appealed to her about Wreck: “A lot of the time, scripts start strongly then the momentum dips. Wreck comes in at 10, then goes to 12, down to 11, up to 14 ... I couldn’t put it down.

“My friend was auditioning before I knew about it and asked me to help with the Irish accent, so we read the first episode and it was amazing.

Northern Ireland actress Thaddea Graham

“He told me it was shooting in Northern Ireland and they were looking for a Chinese Mancunian, but I had faith in my agent and after a couple of days she sent me the breakdown just as I was sending a message to her about it.

“What I love about this show is that you come as you are. It doesn’t matter where you’re from, what walk of life or whether you’ve been on a cruise before, the characters take you at face value because none of that other stuff matters in the middle of the ocean – I’d never really seen that before.

“Plus, I’d never seen a killer duck.”

She added: “We were shooting in an abandoned tyre factory in Ballymena during the winter, so it was cold.

Wreck poster with Quacky

“We also went on location which was bizarre, having grown up in a lot of the places that we ended up shooting in.

“It was my dream to be on stage at the Waterfront Hall, a big concert venue where I used to see shows when I was little, and sure enough we shot on it.

“We also shot on the Nomadic, a tender that used to take people out to the Titanic.

“The company who built it tried to make it look really glamorous, so we filmed on there for a lot of the deck scenes – that was a real honour.”

Oscar Kennedy as Jamie, Thaddea Graham as Vivian and Anthony Rickman as Olly in Wreck

Warren James Dunning as Beaker, Harriet Webb as Karen and Louis Boyer as Sam in Wreck

Oscar Kennedy as Jamie