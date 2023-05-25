A total of 38 Translink buses, both single and double-decker, will be taking to the streets of Londonderry soon, with the full fleet expected to be in operation by the end of August.

Ian Campbell, director of service operations with Translink, said: “We were pleased to have the opportunity to showcase this new fleet and I’d like to extend a huge thank you to everyone who came along and to the Department for Infrastructure for essential funding to deliver these new buses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Transport has a significant role to play in tackling the climate crisis. This project supports Translink’s vision to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 50% by 2030 and operate a zero emissions fleet across Northern Ireland by 2040 – all of which is vital for tackling the climate emergency and driving change for a better quality of life for future generations.

“More people making the switch to cleaner, greener public transport and active travel will help deliver a better future for our people, our planet and our prosperity. As a new era in emissions-free public transport emerges, we look forward to welcoming you on board the new zero emission Foyle Metro service later this year.”

The buses are being supplied by Northern Ireland-based manufacturer Wrightbus.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jean-Marc Gales, CEO at Wrightbus, explained: “We are delighted to be supporting Translink in the drive to transform transport in Northern Ireland and help build a more sustainable future.

“Our electric buses - the GB Kite Electroliner BEV and the StreetDeck Electroliner BEV - are manufactured and assembled at our Ballymena factory, which means support for jobs in Northern Ireland, and wider across the UK through our domestic supply chain.

Charlie and Kay Kelpie pictured at Translink's Zero Emission Foyle Metro preview event held in Guildhall Square, Londonderry on Thursday May 25

“We’re proud to say our StreetDeck Electroliner BEV is the world’s most efficient double deck battery-electric bus and we have taken that technology into the development of our single deck which has also been classed as the most efficient on the UK’s roads.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’ve created the most efficient vehicles by combining optimum power with a class-leading rapid charge, meaning our electric buses spend more time on the road than any other.

“We’re confident passengers in Derry~Londonderry will enjoy the experience.”

Work is also underway to install 22 electric vehicle chargers in the Pennyburn Garage, enabling 44 buses to be charged sequentially overnight, with future proofing for an additional 19 bus charging stations.

Unveiling of Translink's new all-electric bus fleet in Londonderry

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The zero emission Foyle Metro bus fleet is due to come into service later this year as part of Translink’s transformational plans to support the decarbonisation of transport in Northern Ireland. For more information on the new buses, visit www.translink.co.uk/FoyleMetroZE.