XL bully dog owners urged to obtain exemption certificate before deadline

It will be illegal from midnight on December 31 to own an XL bully in the region without the certificate

Owners of XL bully dogs in Northern Ireland who have not applied for an exemption certificate have been warned their animal is at risk of being seized

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It will be illegal from midnight on December 31 to own an XL bully in the region without the certificate.

DAERA Minister Andrew Muir said owners who have not applied could also face court action.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For the dogs to be eligible for exemption, they must be microchipped, licensed and have third-party insurance.

The dogs must also be neutered as part of the exemption conditions, although this can be completed after the application is submitted.

Mr Muir said: "There are only two days left until the exemption scheme closes and a significant number of the licensed population of XL bully dogs in Northern Ireland are still to be exempted.

"Owners should know that, come January, their dog is at risk of being seized and they may face court action.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"No-one wants to lose their dog, that is why we have made the application process as simple as possible.

"I am urging anyone with an XL bully to obtain their application immediately before time runs out."

Full details of the application process and the conditions for exemption can be found at www.nidirect.gov.uk/xlbullydogs.