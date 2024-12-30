XL bully dog owners urged to obtain exemption certificate before deadline
It will be illegal from midnight on December 31 to own an XL bully in the region without the certificate.
DAERA Minister Andrew Muir said owners who have not applied could also face court action.
For the dogs to be eligible for exemption, they must be microchipped, licensed and have third-party insurance.
The dogs must also be neutered as part of the exemption conditions, although this can be completed after the application is submitted.
Mr Muir said: "There are only two days left until the exemption scheme closes and a significant number of the licensed population of XL bully dogs in Northern Ireland are still to be exempted.
"Owners should know that, come January, their dog is at risk of being seized and they may face court action.
"No-one wants to lose their dog, that is why we have made the application process as simple as possible.
"I am urging anyone with an XL bully to obtain their application immediately before time runs out."
Full details of the application process and the conditions for exemption can be found at www.nidirect.gov.uk/xlbullydogs.
XL bully-type dogs were added to the list of restricted breeds in Northern Ireland on July 5 .