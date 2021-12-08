Yellow weather warning for wind still in place for NI as forecast for rest of week sees recovery

Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 7th December 2021 Heavy wind and rain hits parts of Northern Ireland as Storm Barra makes land. A yellow weather warning has been put in place until tomorrow morning. Strong winds and waves hit the coast at Newcastle, Co. Down. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye

Northern Ireland has been hit by strong winds and heavy rain as a result of Storm Barra.

But today, according to the Met Office ‘it will be a drier and brighter day with the showers gradually becoming fewer and lighter’.

They add: ‘Still quite windy with fresh or strong northwesterly winds’.

And tonight will be ‘mainly dry with clear periods developing’.

The Met Office add that still a few showers will continue, especially towards the Nort Coast. There will be a maximum temperature of 3 °C.

Tomorrow, according to the Met Office will have a ‘mainly dry, bright start’ but will become becoming cloudy during the morning.

They add: ‘A band of rain will cross all parts early in the afternoon with clearer, showery weather following later. Freshening westerly winds.’

Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 7th December 2021 Choppy waters in Carrickfergus as Storm Barra has brought strong winds, heavy rain and snow to Northern Ireland, with a yellow weather warning in place until 09:00 GMT on Wednesday. Picture Matt Mackey / Press Eye.