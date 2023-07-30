News you can trust since 1737
Yet another wet summer day! A heavy band of rain is spreading across Northern Ireland

A heavy band of rain is spreading across Northern Ireland, as we get yet another wet July day.
By Ben Lowry
Published 30th Jul 2023, 14:38 BST- 1 min read
Updated 30th Jul 2023, 14:42 BST
A heavy band of rain that has been coming up from the middle of Ireland towards the NE of Northern Ireland. The picture, based on satellite imagery, was taken at 2.15pm from meteoradar.co.ukA heavy band of rain that has been coming up from the middle of Ireland towards the NE of Northern Ireland. The picture, based on satellite imagery, was taken at 2.15pm from meteoradar.co.uk
As you can see from the graphic, based on satellite imagery, the rain as of 215pm seems to be set to hit the rest of NI – the northeastern parts of Antrim and Down, including Belfast. The capital and other locations such as Portrush are forecast to be wet all Sunday evening. Late July and early August is typically the very peak of the summer season, most likely to get warm and sunny holiday conditions.

The rain has been slowly moving up across Ireland, and for a while was covering most of the island. The land that you can see which was escaping rain when the image was taken, marked in the bottom left of the graphic, is Co Mayo.

All of Britain and Ireland have been having rain on and off since before St Swithin’s Day, when – according to legend – if it rains it will then rain for 40 days. The forecast for Tuesday, Thursday and Friday of this coming week is looking better for Northern Ireland, with some sunshine and clear skies – but patches or rain too.

