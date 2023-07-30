Yet another wet summer day! A heavy band of rain is spreading across Northern Ireland
As you can see from the graphic, based on satellite imagery, the rain as of 215pm seems to be set to hit the rest of NI – the northeastern parts of Antrim and Down, including Belfast. The capital and other locations such as Portrush are forecast to be wet all Sunday evening. Late July and early August is typically the very peak of the summer season, most likely to get warm and sunny holiday conditions.
The rain has been slowly moving up across Ireland, and for a while was covering most of the island. The land that you can see which was escaping rain when the image was taken, marked in the bottom left of the graphic, is Co Mayo.
All of Britain and Ireland have been having rain on and off since before St Swithin’s Day, when – according to legend – if it rains it will then rain for 40 days. The forecast for Tuesday, Thursday and Friday of this coming week is looking better for Northern Ireland, with some sunshine and clear skies – but patches or rain too.