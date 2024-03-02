'You will be missed beyond words': Shock voiced at double death on rural road as victims' names surface online

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Whilst the authorities last night did not confirm their identities, one fatal victim, a woman in her 20s, has been named online as Leah Skillen.

Meanwhile the other victim, a man in his 30s, has been named online by friends and relatives as Sammy Stewart.

It is believed both are from the Belfast area.

A man in his 30s and a woman in her 20s have died after a three-vehicle crash in County Antrim, the Police Service of Northern Ireland has said. The crash happened on the Ballyhill Road at about 22:10 GMT on Thursday

The crash occurred on the western end of the Ballyhill Road.

It is a long, very straight road running roughly between Lioniel in north Belfast and the Nutts Corner area, to the north-west of Belfast city.

Yesterday, inspector Cherith Adair, from the PSNI’s Collision Investigation Unit said in a statement: "Officers, along with other emergency services colleagues, responded to a report of a collision involving a grey Audi A6, a black Citroen Volcane and a silver Volkswagen Golf in the Ballyhill Road area shortly after 10.10pm [on Thursday].

"The driver of the Audi A6 – a man aged in his thirties – and the passenger of the Volkswagen Golf, a woman, aged in her twenties, were sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

"A second man remains in hospital for treatment at this time.”

Many online voiced disbelief, and among those offering warm words in memory of Mr Stewart was Diane ‘Dee Dee’ Calderwood, who reffered to him as “my big bestie”.

"Going to miss your crazy texts and contagious laugh,” she wrote.

"Just heartbreaking. Thinking about your mummy, daddy, your beautiful children and whole family circle at this awful sad time. R.I.P. my friend xx”

Another, Millisle woman Leanne Douglas, wrote: “Forever in our hearts wee cuz. Sammy Stewart.

"You'll be loved and missed beyond words.”

Shortly after 5pm on June 16, 2021, a one-vehicle crash on the same road had claimed the life of Belfast man Andrew Millar, 32.

That crash, in a silver BMW 3 Series, also left a female passenger injured.

The police have stressed that the crash is the subject of a live investigation, and have asked anyone with any information – or who may have dash-cam or mobile phone footage pertaining to the vehicles involved – to call them on 101, quoting reference number 2104 of 29/02/24.

They added: "Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.