Young motorcyclist dies following collision with car on north Antrim coast
Police said the age of the man, who was riding a Kawasaki Ninja bike, has not yet been confirmed.
The collision occurred on the Whitepark Road shortly after 5pm the PSNI said.
It is not known if the occupants of the other vehicle involved, a Toyota Yaris, were injured.Sergeant Green of the police service’s Collision Investigation Unit said: “Officers attended, alongside colleagues from Northern Ireland Ambulance Service and Air Ambulance. Sadly, a young man died at the scene from his injuries.
“A full investigation into the circumstances surrounding the collision is ongoing. As part of this, the Whitepark Road was closed for a period of time and has since reopened.”Sgt Green added: “We would appeal to anyone with any information or who may have dash-cam footage available to contact us on 101, quoting reference number 1330 13/08/23.”