Person hospitalised following ‘incident’ in Glengormley

Emergency services were tasked to the scene of an incident in Glengormley shortly before noon today.

Commenting on the call out, a spokesperson for the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service (NIAS) said: “NIAS received a 999 call at 11.57am on Tuesday, January 29 following reports of an incident at Church Road, Glengormley.

“NIAS have despatched one Rapid Response Paramedic and one Emergency crew to the scene. The Charity Air Ambulance HEMS team have also been tasked to the incident.

“Following assessment and initial treatment at the scene, the patient was transferred by ambulance to the Royal Victoria Hospital Belfast.”

There are no further details at this time.