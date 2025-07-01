Peter Kelly: PSNI name victim of road traffic collision in Newtownards
Peter Kelly, who is from the Newtownards area, died from his injuries after his scrambler was involved in a road crash on the Comber Road in Newtownards on Monday (June 30).
Police said they received a report of the crash at around 7.25pm, with Mr Kelly sadly dying as a result of his injuries.
The Comber Road was subsequently closed for a number of hours before being re-opened.
Inspector Cherith Adair said: “Enquiries are continuing, and anyone who witnessed the collision or who may have dashcam or other footage which could assist with our investigation, is asked to contact Collision Investigation Unit detectives via 101, quoting reference number 1558 of 30/06/25.”