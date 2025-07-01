The PSNI have confirmed that Peter Kelly died as a result of his injuries

The PSNI have confirmed that a 34-year-old man has died in a single-vehicle collision in County Down.

Peter Kelly, who is from the Newtownards area, died from his injuries after his scrambler was involved in a road crash on the Comber Road in Newtownards on Monday (June 30).

Police said they received a report of the crash at around 7.25pm, with Mr Kelly sadly dying as a result of his injuries.

The Comber Road was subsequently closed for a number of hours before being re-opened.