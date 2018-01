Over 25,000 people have signed a petition calling on Sinn Fein MP Barry McElduff to resign.

Following Mr McElduff’s tweet, which appeared to mock the Kingsmills massacre, a petition was started on the Change.org website with the intention of being delivered to the Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards, Kathryn Stone if and when 35,000 signatures have been amassed.

At the time of writing the petition had gained the support of 27,477 individuals.