Pictures and names emerge of two fatal victims of school formal Irish border crash, aged 16 and 17

Differing spellings for the deceased have circulated online, but a well-placed source has indicated to the News Letter that their names are Kiea McCann, aged 17, and Dalava Mohammed, aged 16.

They were reportedly on their way to their school formal (commonly referred to in the republic as a debs, or debutante ball, or sometimes as a prom).

Three other people were taken to hospital, two of them in a critical condition, after the incident on the N54 Clones to Smithborough road at Legnakelly at around 6.45pm on Monday.

Pacemaker: Kiea McCann (17) and Dalava Mohammed (16)

Clones lies just on the RoI side of the Fermanagh/Monaghan border, and the crash site is perhaps a mile-and-half south-east of the border.

It is understood all five were occupants of the same car, with some travelling to an event for students of Largy College.

Gardai said the bodies of the two girls were taken to Monaghan General Hospital, with post-mortem examinations due to take place on Tuesday.

An 18-year-old woman and the 60-year-old male driver of the car are in a critical condition in hospital, while an 18-year-old man is receiving treatment for non-life-threatening injuries.

The two 18-year-olds were taken to Cavan General Hospital for treatment, and the 60-year-old man was taken to the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast.

The road was closed overnight.

Principal Sharon Magennis has expressed "deepest sympathies" to the families and friends of the two girls killed in the crash.

In a statement, Ms Magennis said: "It is with profound sadness and grief that we have learned about the devastating accident that resulted in the untimely and tragic loss of two cherished members of our school community.

"We extend our deepest sympathies to the families and friends who have tragically lost loved ones.

"The other individuals involved in the accident also remain in our thoughts and prayers at this time.

"We extend our heartfelt gratitude to the emergency services and Gardai who responded swiftly to the incident.

"Our priority now is the wellbeing and welfare of the students, parents and staff at this difficult time.

"The Largy College Critical Incident Team has met to co-ordinate a response and to enact the Critical Incident Plan.

"We are grateful to the public for their deeply felt expression of support and ask that we be given the time and space to concentrate on supporting those in the school community who are most in need."

Visiting Largy College on Tuesday, social protection minister Heather Humphreys said it was "a very sad day for Clones".

"There's a cloud over the town now and people just feel so upset and just numb by the tragedy that occurred last night."

Ms Humphreys, who is from Co Monaghan, added: "It's not easy because up in The Diamond, the children last night all got ready, the girls especially were in their dresses and they were all ready for a great night out and it all, unfortunately, ended in tragedy."

She said she had met some of the staff of the school.

"It is every parent's worst nightmare because nobody expects to get that phone call.

"One of the parents was on the football field last night and she got the call to go.

"It's just the shock and to think that this could happen to any child. And I know that many parents across the country are thinking all our children going to Debs, they start off a night full of fun and joy and then it ends up in tragedy.

"My heart goes out to them and they are in all our thoughts and prayers."

Sinn Fein TD for Cavan-Monaghan Matt Carthy told the PA news agency: "It was just one of those moments where time stops still. The local community here, as they do, rallied immediately offering support for the families, in the immediate instance to the young people who were attending the Debs.