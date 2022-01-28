Pipe bomb partially explodes in Co Armagh village

John F Kennedy Park outside Bessbrook, Co. Armagh. Police are investigating an incident on Thursday night when a pipe bomb exploded in the area. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye

The incident occurred late yesterday in the John F Kennedy Park area of Bessbrook, which is understood to be a predominantly Catholic part of the village.

It was first reported to police after neighbours heard a loud bang in the area. Families were evacuated as the viable device was made safe.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Shortly before 10.50pm on Thursday, police received and responded to a report that a device had been left in the John F Kennedy Park area.

“A small viable pipe bomb type device was made safe by ammunition technical officers who also carried out searches in the area.

“The device has since been taken away for further forensic examinations.

“Families in the area who were evacuated as a safety precaution, to allow police to conduct a public safety operation in the area, have since been allowed to return home.

“This was a completely reckless act and those responsible have shown a blatant disregard for the lives of others.

“Their actions are reprehensible and are not supported by the local community.

“I am also keen to thank local people for their support and patience as we worked to ensure the area was safe.

“Inquiries are continuing to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident and police would appeal to anyone with any information to contact them.”

UUP Councillor David Taylor, who lives in Bessbrook, said he didn’t hear the explosion but was alerted to the incident by police yesterday morning.

He said: “Thankfully no one was injured in the attack. It came a shock to this quiet community and quite rightly has raised concern.

“It was a reckless action. I’d appeal to anyone with information that can help identify the perpetrators to pass that on to the police as soon as possible.”

