PM’s ‘clear commitment’ on NI’s internal affairs welcomed by Dodds

Nigel Dodds has welcomed what he called a “clear commitment” from the Prime Minister that the internal affairs of Northern Ireland will be conducted free from outside interference.

The DUP deputy leader and North Belfast MP was commenting after Wednesday’s prime minister’s questions in the House of Commons.

Mr Dodds said it was “somewhat disappointing” that Mrs May has had to again clarify the situation, but said he hoped the principle involved can be universally respected.

“There has been some loose, inaccurate and misrepresentative language used by a number of politicians from outside Northern Ireland in recent times. Despite those comments however, the prime minister today was very clear that internal arrangements and decisions on Northern Ireland are a matter only for the United Kingdom government and the Northern Ireland parties,” he said.

In recent days, Irish Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney told RTE that in the absence of an Executive “intergovernmental conferences” could be “triggered” to make decisions on Northern Ireland.

The Fine Gael TD made similar comments back in September.

“There can be no British-only direct rule,” he had said at that time. “That is the Irish government’s position.”

Mr Dodds said the established “three-stranded approach” to Northern Ireland has been established and operated over several decades now and it is a fundamental foundation to the political progress.

He added: “It is somewhat disappointing that it was necessary for the prime minister to have to repeat this principle once again. However, now that it has been spelt out clearly once more hopefully it can be respected by everyone, and efforts turned towards seeking an agreement that can be supported by both unionists and nationalists.”

• An assurance that Gibraltar will be fully included in the transitional arrangements as the UK negotiates its withdrawal from the European Union has been welcomed by Lagan Valley MP Jeffrey Donaldson.

Mr Donaldson said there is “strong affection and support” for British overseas territory across the UK, and that the “very clear” commitment from the prime minister on Wednesday – that no agreement will be entered into with the EU that excludes Gibraltar from the transitional or implementation arrangements – will be warmly welcomed.

Speaking following prime minister’s questions in the House of Commons, Mr Donaldson added: “It is important there is complete clarity that Gibraltar is included within the Article 50 negotiations and withdrawal agreement.”