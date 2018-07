A County Antrim road where a two-vehicle collision occurred this morning has been re-opened, police have said.

Stoneyford Road in Lisburn was shut between its junction with Sheepwalk Road and Hannahstown Road following the incident.

Stoneyford Road, Lisburn. Image: Google

Diversions were in place but police have since said the road is now open to traffic.

