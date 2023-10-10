Police and family asking public to help find Erle Kavanagh who was last known to be in Rathcoole estate
Police and the family of missing 56-year-old Erle Kavanagh are asking the public to help locate him.
A post on Police Mid & East Antrim says that police ‘are looking for any information regarding the whereabouts of missing 56-year-old male, Mr Erle Kavanagh’.
‘Family have reported Mr Kavanagh missing from the Carrickfergus area and he is believed to have been in the Rathcoole area at around 12pm on 09/10/23’.
‘Please make contact regarding any information by phoning 101 and quoting police serial 2070 of 09/10/23.