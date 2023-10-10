News you can trust since 1737
BREAKING
Police hunt 'Britain's happiest criminal' after burglary
Mental health is the main reason kids call Childline, charity reveals
Grocery inflation drops again with butter now 16p cheaper
Bodies of 1,500 Hamas fighters found on Israeli territory
British man dies on Jet2 plane as it’s about to take off back to UK
Keir Starmer pledges to tackle NHS wait times with £1.5bn plan

Police and family asking public to help find Erle Kavanagh who was last known to be in Rathcoole estate

Police and the family of missing 56-year-old Erle Kavanagh are asking the public to help locate him.
By Gemma Murray
Published 10th Oct 2023, 09:57 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A post on Police Mid & East Antrim says that police ‘are looking for any information regarding the whereabouts of missing 56-year-old male, Mr Erle Kavanagh’.

‘Family have reported Mr Kavanagh missing from the Carrickfergus area and he is believed to have been in the Rathcoole area at around 12pm on 09/10/23’.

‘Please make contact regarding any information by phoning 101 and quoting police serial 2070 of 09/10/23.

Related topics:PoliceEast AntrimCarrickfergus