Police and family concerned about whereabouts of Anthony Napier who has 'neck length blonde hair'

A ** Missing Person ** post on social media from the PSNI says ‘Anthony was last seen at around 09:30 hours on 18th July 2023 in the area of North Queen Park, Belfast and was believed to be travelling to Belfast City Centre’.

Anthony is described as being of slim build, 5ft 9ins tall with neck length blonde hair.

He is believed to be wearing black tracksuit top and bottoms.