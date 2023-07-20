News you can trust since 1737
Police and family concerned about whereabouts of Anthony Napier who has 'neck length blonde hair'

Police and the family of 28-year-old Anthony Napier are becoming increasingly concerned for his welfare.
By Gemma Murray
Published 20th Jul 2023, 08:33 BST- 1 min read

A ** Missing Person ** post on social media from the PSNI says ‘Anthony was last seen at around 09:30 hours on 18th July 2023 in the area of North Queen Park, Belfast and was believed to be travelling to Belfast City Centre’.

Anthony is described as being of slim build, 5ft 9ins tall with neck length blonde hair.

He is believed to be wearing black tracksuit top and bottoms.

If you have seen Anthony or know of his whereabouts, please contact Police on 101 and quote serial number 733 of 19/07/23.

