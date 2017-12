Police are investigating damage to a house and parked car in the York Park area of Belfast on Thursday.

A police spokesperson said that shortly after 10pm on Thursday, December 7, it is believed that three males caused damage to a property and smashed the windows of a car parked outside it before making off.

Anyone with information should contact 101 and quote reference 1346 07/12/17.

Information can also be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.