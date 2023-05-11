News you can trust since 1737
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Student doctors told to skip university to solve the NHS staff crisis
Duchess of Edinburgh’s prayers for woman hurt in royal escort crash
Adam Price quits as Plaid Cymru leader after report
Train operator to be brought under government control
Key takes from Donald Trump’s controversial CNN interview
Catherine Tate will announce UK Eurovision points on Saturday

Police appeal after man travelling on e-scooter is critically injured after colliding with car

A man who had been travelling on an electric scooter has been left in a critical condition after colliding with a car in Northern Ireland.

By Grainne Ni Aodha, PA
Published 11th May 2023, 08:34 BST- 1 min read
Updated 11th May 2023, 08:40 BST

The Knock Road in east Belfast had been closed for a period of time on Wednesday afternoon following the serious collision, but has since reopened. "Shortly before 2.30pm, police received the report of a collision between a car and a man on an electric scooter," Sergeant Braiden from the PSNI's Collision Investigation Unit said.

"Officers attended along with our colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service. "The man on the scooter was transferred to hospital, where he remains in a critical condition at this time.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"The Knock Road was closed for a number of hours but has since fully reopened. "We would appeal for anyone who was in the area at the time and witnessed the collision, or who may have relevant dashcam or other footage, to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 1149 of 10/05/23."

The Knock Road area in BelfastThe Knock Road area in Belfast
The Knock Road area in Belfast
Most Popular
Read More
Man in critical condition after collision between car and electric scooter on Be...
Related topics:PoliceNorthern IrelandBelfastPSNI