Police are appealing for information following an early morning two-vehicle road traffic collision on a Co Antrim motorway.

The incident occurred on the foreshore of the M2, Belfast-bound this morning (January 23).

Constable Glenn said: “It was reported to police at approximately 7:20am there was an accident involving a red Ford Transit van and a black Seat Leon.

"Any witnesses should contact Roads Policing Unit on 101 quoting reference 168 on 23/01/18."