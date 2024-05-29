Shantelle Lavery

Police are concerned to know the whereabouts of Shantelle Lavery, she is 19 years old and was last seen on Friday 24th of May when she left her home address in Crossgar.

A post on Police Newry, Mourne & Down says that Shantelle is 5 ft 8ins tall and of slim buil.

She is believed to be wearing a denim mini skirt, black body suit and black DM boots.

