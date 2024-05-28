Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police are hoping to find two teenagers who have gone missing from the Portrush area.

A post on Police Causeway Coast & Glens says they are “looking for 2 missing people Crystal Pond (15) and Marina Galdikaite (16) missing from the Portrush area”.

They add that Crystal is described as being 5 ft 3ins tall and of medium build with long brown hair and blue eyes. Her clothing is not known, they say.

Marina is described as 5ft 2ins tall and of a medium build with long dark hair with blonde underneath, green/blue eyes and lip and cheek piercings.

They further ask anyone with information to please contact Police on 101 and quote the references below:

169 from 27/05/24 for Crystal