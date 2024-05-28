Police are hoping to find two missing teenagers - Crystal Pond (15) and Marina Galdikaite (16) - who are from the Portrush area
A post on Police Causeway Coast & Glens says they are “looking for 2 missing people Crystal Pond (15) and Marina Galdikaite (16) missing from the Portrush area”.
They add that Crystal is described as being 5 ft 3ins tall and of medium build with long brown hair and blue eyes. Her clothing is not known, they say.
Marina is described as 5ft 2ins tall and of a medium build with long dark hair with blonde underneath, green/blue eyes and lip and cheek piercings.
They further ask anyone with information to please contact Police on 101 and quote the references below:
169 from 27/05/24 for Crystal
175 from 27/05/24 for Marina
