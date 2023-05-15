News you can trust since 1737
Police are increasingly concerned for the welfare of 13-year-old Jake Brown

Police are concerned for the welfare of 13-year-old Jake Brown who was last seen in the Newtownards area around 10.40pm on May 13.

By Gemma Murray
Published 15th May 2023, 14:16 BST

In a post a PSNI spokesman says that Jake would be described as stocky build, 5 ft 6ins tall with short dirty blonde hair and blue eyes.

The youngster was last seen wearing an all black outfit.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police on 101 quoting incident number CC17 of 14/05/23

Missing Jake BrownMissing Jake Brown
Missing Jake Brown
