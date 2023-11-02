All Sections
Police are keen to find missing Brian Harkin who has not been seen since October 26

Police are keen to find 47-year-old Brian Harkin who has not been seen since October 26.
By Gemma Murray
Published 2nd Nov 2023, 13:25 GMT
Updated 2nd Nov 2023, 14:03 GMT
A post on Police Derry City & Strabane says: “This is Brian Harkin from the city who has been missing since last week.

"Brian, aged 47 years old, was last seen in the Holly Lane area of the city at approximately 5pm on Thursday, 26th October 2023.

"He is described as being approximately 5ft 7ins tall, of a stocky build and with ginger hair, which is shaved shorter than this photo of him depicts.

"He was also clean shaven when last seen.

"Brian was wearing a grey T-shirt and grey jeans last Thursday”.

The post adds that ‘given the continuous wet and cool conditions, police are increasingly concerned about his wellbeing’.

Brian Harkin

"If you believe you may have seen Brian, or might have any information in regards to his whereabouts, please call police on 101, quoting reference number 1599 of 26/10/23,” it adds.

"Residents of, and business owners in the Caw, Maydown, Gransha and Strathfoyle areas are also asked to check their properties and outbuildings for any sign of Brian”.

