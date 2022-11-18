Police bombers ‘won’t succeed’, says Michelle O’Neill after talks with PSNI chief

Michelle O'Neill

She described the bomb attack on PSNI officers in Strabane as "reprehensible and reckless", following discussions with the PSNI chief constable Simon Byrne.

“This was a disgraceful attempt to kill or injure police officers in a residential area and it could have also had a devastating impact on the wider community," she said in a statement following her talks with the police chief.

“I have spoken to the Chief Constable and am relieved that fortunately no one has been seriously injured or killed in the attack.

“My thoughts are with the two officers, and everyone caught up in this incident, including over one thousand residents whose lives were disrupted this morning and many others prevented from getting to work or school."

She continued: “It’s clear those responsible for this attack have absolutely no regard for the local community or the people who live in it.

“There is no place for those whose primary focus is on dragging society backwards. They will not succeed and must not be allowed to fill the political vacuum.

“We must all unite against these reckless actions, and we must keep building the peace and moving forward together to build a new and better future for all.

“I would urge everyone to co-operate with the ongoing police investigation.”

SDLP Policing Board member, Mark H Durkan MLA, also condemned the attack.

“This unforgivable act of violence visited on two police officers and by extension the community, has disrupted kids’ learning, people getting to work this morning and has prevented carers from accessing homes of vulnerable patients," he said.

“Those behind this cowardly incident have not only endangered the lives of police officers but also those in the area. It shows a complete disregard for this community and the people in it, who could very well have been killed last night.