Police increasingly concerned about missing Northern Ireland man
Police are becoming increasingly concerned about the welfare of Mr Bernard Sanke.
Mr Sanke, who is 65 years old and from the Lisnaskea area of Co Fermanagh, was last seen on Sunday 5th December at around 11.35am, when he was dropped off at the car park at Tollymore Forest Park outside Newcastle, Co Down.
Prior to that, he was seen in Maguiresbridge on Wednesday 1st December at approximately 9am.
Mr Sanke is described as being of heavy build, with white hair and beard.
He is believed to have been wearing a blue anorak, white T-shirt, and blue jeans. He may have been carrying a brown satchel, black laptop case, and black carrier bag.
Anyone with any information about his whereabouts, or who may have seen Mr Sanke, is asked to contact police on 101 and quote reference number 679 of 07/12/21.