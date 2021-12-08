Police increasingly concerned about missing Northern Ireland man

Bernard Sanke

Mr Sanke, who is 65 years old and from the Lisnaskea area of Co Fermanagh, was last seen on Sunday 5th December at around 11.35am, when he was dropped off at the car park at Tollymore Forest Park outside Newcastle, Co Down.

Prior to that, he was seen in Maguiresbridge on Wednesday 1st December at approximately 9am.

Mr Sanke is described as being of heavy build, with white hair and beard.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He is believed to have been wearing a blue anorak, white T-shirt, and blue jeans. He may have been carrying a brown satchel, black laptop case, and black carrier bag.