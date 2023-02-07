News you can trust since 1737
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Police issue urgent appeal to find missing Jonathan Roberts - missing from Craigavon area

Police are increasingly concerned for the well-being of 37-year-old Jonathan Roberts who has been reported missing from the Craigavon area.

By Gemma Murray
2 minutes ago - 1 min read

He was last seen in the area around 11am on Monday 6th February.

In a statement the PSNI say that Jonathan is around 6ft 2ins tall and has brown hair.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The statement adds: “He was last seen wearing a grey hoodie, black body warmer, dark jeans and black Nike trainers with a green tick.

Most Popular

"If you have any information as to Jonathan's whereabouts, or any sightings of him please contact 101 and quote serial number 1750 of 06/02/23,” it adds.

Jonathan Roberts
PoliceCraigavonPSNINike