Police keen to locate missing Elise Kilpatrick last seen wearing ‘light coloured trousers, a crop top and a bodywarmer
Police are concerned for the well-being of missing 17-year-old Elise Kilpatrick.
A post on Police Armagh, Banbridge & Craigavon Facebook page says: “MISSING PERSON
"Police are concerned about the whereabouts of Elise Kilpatrick (age 17) last seen in the Armagh area”.
They add that Elise is described as having a slim build and blonde hair.
She was last seen wearing ‘light coloured trousers, a crop top and a bodywarmer’.
Anyone with information should contact police by phoning 101 reference 1526 16/10/2023.