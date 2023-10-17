News you can trust since 1737
BREAKING
BBC Broadcasting House vandalised with red paint
Drone pilots warned not to disrupt emergency helicopters
Bus crashes into shop in Manchester
Tory MP 'should be suspended over bullying and sexual misconduct'
MG motors to £1 billion UK sales as EVs boom
Murder suspect held by counter terrorism police

Police keen to locate missing Elise Kilpatrick last seen wearing ‘light coloured trousers, a crop top and a bodywarmer

Police are concerned for the well-being of missing 17-year-old Elise Kilpatrick.
By Gemma Murray
Published 17th Oct 2023, 14:41 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A post on Police Armagh, Banbridge & Craigavon Facebook page says: “MISSING PERSON

"Police are concerned about the whereabouts of Elise Kilpatrick (age 17) last seen in the Armagh area”.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

They add that Elise is described as having a slim build and blonde hair.

She was last seen wearing ‘light coloured trousers, a crop top and a bodywarmer’.

Anyone with information should contact police by phoning 101 reference 1526 16/10/2023.

Related topics:PoliceArmaghFacebookCraigavon