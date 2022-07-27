Police launch investigation after man’s body discovered in Orkney Drive in Ballykeel 2 estate in Ballymena

Police have launched an investigation after the discovery of a body in Ballymena.

By Graeme Cousins
Wednesday, 27th July 2022, 5:08 pm

The PSNI sealed off a property at Orkney Drive in the Ballykeel 2 estate after the body of a man was discovered this morning.

Forensics officers have been at the scene and a police tent has been put up outside the property.

A statement from police said: “Detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding the sudden death of a man in the Orkney Drive area of Ballymena.

Police seal off a property at Orkney Drive in Ballymena. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye

“Enquiries are currently ongoing into this incident and anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 273 of 27/07/22.

“Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.

“You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/”