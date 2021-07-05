Police probe 'serious' sexual assault at Toome

It was reported to police that at around 11.30pm on Sunday Jul 4, a woman, who was in the licensed premises was followed by an unknown male outside where he sexually assaulted her.

An investigation is now underway and anyone with information about this incident or who may be able to help with the investigation, is asked to call detectives in Ballymoney on the non-emergency number 101 quoting reference number 2285 04/07/21.

They can also submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via the PSNI website, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or by using their website.

Police probe sexual assault in carpark.

