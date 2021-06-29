MISSING - four year-old Scarlett Duddy.

Scarlet Duddy was last seen leaving the play centre on the Springtown Road in Londonderry shortly before midday.

"At this time, we believe this woman to be a female relative, and that both she and Scarlet may possibly be in County Donegal."

MISSING - Scarlet Duddy. (Photo supplied by PSNI)

Inspector McManus added: “Scarlet is described as having hazel eyes and light brown hair, and two of her front teeth are missing.

"When Scarlet was last seen yesterday, her hair was tied up with a pink hair bow and she was wearing peach leggings, a peach skirt, a peach T-shirt with the words 'Daddy's Little Superstar' on the front, and a dark blue jumper with a silver sequined heart.

“We are keen to know that Scarlet is safe and well, and I am appealing directly to the person we believe Scarlet is with to please call us.

“I am also appealing to anyone who believes they have seen Scarlet, or knows of her whereabouts to call us on 101, quoting the reference number 932 of 28/06/21."

