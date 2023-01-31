News you can trust since 1737
Police rushed to scene of sudden death last night - inquiries ongoing

Police were last night rushed to the scene of a sudden death in the Cowan Street area of Newry.

By Gemma Murray
52 minutes ago - 1 min read

A PSNI statement last night said that “enquiries are continuing”.

It has been reported that a Northern Ireland Ambulance Service spokesman said that paramedics responded to a call shortly before 7pm.

Two emergency crews arrived at the scene along with a rapid response paramedic.

"Following assessment and initial treatment at the scene, nobody was taken to hospital," the spokesperson added.

