Police rushed to scene of sudden death last night - inquiries ongoing
Police were last night rushed to the scene of a sudden death in the Cowan Street area of Newry.
By Gemma Murray
52 minutes ago - 1 min read
A PSNI statement last night said that “enquiries are continuing”.
It has been reported that a Northern Ireland Ambulance Service spokesman said that paramedics responded to a call shortly before 7pm.
Two emergency crews arrived at the scene along with a rapid response paramedic.
"Following assessment and initial treatment at the scene, nobody was taken to hospital," the spokesperson added.