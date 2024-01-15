Police searching for missing woman Sarah Gibson discover body in east Belfast three days after she vanished
The 38-year-old, who hailed from east Belfast herself, was last seen at 3.45pm on Friday, January 12 in the Orby Road area.
She was wearing sand coloured Ugg boots, blue jeans with black leggings underneath, a beige top, a black leather bomber jacket with fur trim and black thermal fingerless gloves.
Police described her as approximately 5’9” tall, of slim build and with a slight limp.
In a call for public help in finding her, issued at about 11am this morning, the PSNI said her family “are becoming increasingly concerned for her welfare”.
Now a statement has been issued, saying: “Police investigating missing person Sarah Gibson have recovered a body from water in the Linen Gardens area of east Belfast this evening, Monday 15th January.
"This is being treated as a sudden death and there are no further details."
Orby Road is a residential street not far from the Castlereagh Road.
The place where the body was found, Linen Gardens, is a short distance away, next to the Comber Greenway and Connswater River.