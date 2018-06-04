Police warning as fake Instagram account asks teens for 'indecent images'

PSNI have issued a warning following reports of a fake social media account targeting teenage boys.

A police spokesperson indicated that the "possible fake Instagram account" had been "sending friend requests to teenage boys in Carrickfergus".

"[Is] anyone friends with @sarahhbrownn14 on Instagram? We have been contacted by concerned parents to make us aware of this account," the spokesperson said.

"The female in the profile picture appears to be a stock image found on an Internet search. We would, as always, warn against friending or accepting requests from anyone you do not know.

"It has been confirmed that messages have been received locally asking for teenage boys to send indecent images of themselves.

"Teenage boys are particularly vulnerable to this type of evil scam, and the consequences are potentially heartbreaking."

Advising parents to discuss the issue with their children, the spokesperson added: "Whatever social media platform you or your family use, never add someone you don’t know personally. Periodically do a clear out and delete irrelevant profiles, keep yourself and your family safe online.



"Unfortunately online blackmail can happen to anyone; if it has happened to you don’t worry and don’t panic. Contact police on 101 and we can help you."