Politicians’ election posters appear on loyalist bonfires throughout Northern Ireland

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Politicians’ election posters have appeared on loyalist bonfires in Northern Ireland.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Posters of First Minister Michelle O’Neill (Sinn Fein) and South Belfast MP Claire Hanna (SDLP) appeared on a structure in the Donegall Road area of the capital on Thursday night.

Meanwhile, a bonfire in Londonderry bore a board with an apparent threat against SDLP leader Colum Eastwood as well as having an Irish flag on it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

SDLP MLA Cara Hunter criticised “absolutely despicable behaviour” and challenged the leadership of unionism to “come out strong against this nonsense and call it for what it is”.

A bonfire with election posters of SDLP MP Claire Hanna (left) and First Minister of Northern Ireland Michelle O'Neill attached to it, at Monarch Industrial Estate in Belfast. The burning of loyalist bonfires is part of the traditional Twelfth commemorations marking the anniversary of the Protestant King William's victory over the Catholic King James at the Battle of the Boyne in 1690.

Most of the bonfires, which are normally lit ahead of loyal order parades across Northern Ireland on July 12, pass off without incident but some continue to be the source of controversy.

The fires, ranging from towering structures to beacons, are at an estimated 300 locations.

One of the tallest bonfires in recent years has been at Craigyhill in Larne, which reportedly reached 62 metres in 2022.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last year there was condemnation after an image of Ms O’Neill appeared on a bonfire in Co Tyrone with Irish flags.

In 2023, police received 68 reported incidents, including 21 alleged hate crimes, involving the burning of election posters or effigies, and 47 alleged hate-related incidents, including the burning of flags.

The fires are traditionally ignited on the eve of July 12 before thousands of members of the Orange Order and accompanying marching bands take to the streets at 18 locations across Northern Ireland to commemorate the Battle of the Boyne in 1690.

At the battle at the Boyne river, north of Dublin, King William of Orange defeated Catholic King James II to secure a Protestant line of succession to the British crown.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

July 11 and 12 are among the busiest days of the year for the Police Service of Northern Ireland, who are expecting to deploy 4,000 officers and staff, about two thirds of the force, in a public safety operation.

The cost of the policing operation is expected to be about £4.5 million.

One of the bonfires that was lit on Wednesday night in Moygashel, near Dungannon, featured a mock police car on the top.

The bonfire was also adorned with an Irish tricolour flag and a banner reading “Saoirse don Phalaistin” – an Irish phrase for Freedom for Palestine.

Hundreds of people gathered to watch the tower burn.