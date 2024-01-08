Former Ulster Unionist Party leader and current Policing Board member, Mike Nesbitt, has called for 2024 to be the year that Northern Ireland's paramilitary groups "finally disband".

The Strangford MLA made the comments to reflect the fact that October 2024 will be the 30th anniversary of the ceasefires declared by the Combined Loyalist Military Command on behalf of the UDA, UVF and Red Hand Commando in 1994.

Mr Nesbitt questioned why these groups are still around and for whose benefit, as well as urging those who are "inextricably wedded to criminality" to stop.

He said: “I understand there are individuals and sub-groups who wish to take no further part in these organisations. Their fear is that if they leave the stage, they create a vacuum others will fill to the detriment of their local community.

Ulster Unionist Party MLA Mike Nesbitt

“My discussions in 2023 convince me the issue extends beyond criminal justice. Indeed, the problem is so large and deep-rooted we cannot reasonably expect the PSNI with current resources to deal with it alone. We must tackle deprivation, dereliction, educational underachievement and a host of societal issues.

“There are many loyalists who have commitment and energy they would like to use for the benefit of their local community. We need to explore if we can offer them pathways to do that. Pathway is not a euphemism for money. To be clear, I mean no cash, no sweeteners, no rewards for stopping doing what you should not have started in the first place. Rather, hope of better."

Mr Nesbitt further outlined his "regret and annoyance" that the Loyalist Communities Council turned down his request to meet last June.

He claims the conversations would have been to try to understand the loyalist definition of "transition", which he was encouraged to do so by members of the criminal justice system.