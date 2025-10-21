There are approximately 250 houses in multiple occupation (HMOs) providing accommodation for asylum seekers in Northern Ireland , Communities Minister Gordon Lyons has told MLAs.

The minister raised concerns over the low number of prosecutions of unlicensed HMOs as he said he would contact all councils across the region to remind them of their obligations and powers.

He told the Assembly he has also contacted the Westminster Government about extending a scheme to Northern Ireland that requires landlords and letting agents to check that tenants have the legal right to live in the UK before renting a property.

Making a statement, Mr Lyons said there had been an "increasing focus" on HMOs in recent months.

An HMO is a property where three or more people from two or more households live, sharing washing or cooking facilities

Mr Lyons said he was aware of reports "regarding overcrowding and the operation of unlicensed HMOs".

He said: "We must acknowledge that this type of housing carries higher risks, both in terms of safety and standards, and can have wider community impacts.

"We must ensure these matters are managed responsibly while maintaining the right balance across our communities, ensure housing needs are met without creating undue pressure or changing neighbourhood character.

"Controls on numbers of HMOs are necessary to ensure that any detrimental effects on neighbouring properties or the environmental character and qualities of residential areas are minimised.

"Unfortunately, it is recognised that over-concentration of HMOs were allowed to develop in some areas in the past, leaving some challenges to be addressed."

He said the Houses in Multiple Occupation Act NI 2016 provided councils with statutory tools to prevent over-concentrations of HMOs.

Mr Lyons added: "Regretfully there are many inconsistencies of approach and some councils have not exercised their powers to the fullest extent."

"I will be writing to all council chief executives outlining their obligations and my expectations under the current legislation.

"Councils have powers to investigate, enforce and punish those landlords acting outside the law and I expect councils to implement their own HMO policies, including setting a limit on the percentage of HMOs in a certain area."

The minister added: "I can confirm that approximately 250 HMOs are currently in use by Mears across Northern Ireland to provide accommodation for asylum seekers and refugees."

Mears is a company which provides asylum housing in Northern Ireland on behalf of the Home Office .

Mr Lyons told MLAs: "I have raised concerns on several occasions around the Mears accommodation issues.

"It is the case that this system is not working and current policies are failing communities right across Northern Ireland and the rest of the United Kingdom ."

He added: "Councils have substantial powers under the Act to manage issues reported by this type of accommodation, including powers to obtain information and enter premises.

"Councils also have powers to issue fixed penalty notices, fines and proceed to prosecution if necessary.

"The most serious offences carry fixed penalties of £5,000 and fines of up to £20,000.

"Since April 2019 to early September 2025 , there have only been 77 fixed penalty notices issued and two successful prosecutions for the operation of unlicensed HMOs and one successful prosecution for exceeding the licensed occupancy."

Mr Lyons said he was going to increase the total which could be charged for an HMO licence application, stating it was "important that landlords who decide to break the law are held to account".

He said he had also written to the Home Office and Northern Ireland Secretary Hilary Benn requesting they extend the Right to Rent scheme to Northern Ireland to ensure landlords have a legal obligation to ensure tenants have legal status to reside in UK.

SDLP MLA Mark Durkan said he had "real concerns" about the statement delivered by the minister.

He said: "I have raised issues around HMOs on several occasions in this Chamber.

"I have a real concern that this statement infers a hierarchy of HMOs.

"If they are used for students they are good, if they are used for immigrants they are bad."

People Before Profit MLA Gerry Carroll said: "Any attempt to clamp down on rogue landlords and stop the exploitation of tenants are welcome.