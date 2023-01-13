Left to right: DUP MLAs Gary Middleton and Keith Buchanan

In the Londonderry incident, the two public servants were murdered by the PIRA when their car, parked in the city centre, was booby-trapped. Two other officers were severely injured.

Meanwhile, on the same day near Pomeroy in County Tyrone, one police officer was injured and one murdered when a landmine exploded underneath their Land Rover. Mr Sandford was married with two children.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking in advance of the memorial, Foyle DUP MLA Gary Middleton said: “Fifty years ago Northern Ireland was a very different place than it is today. I am glad we have moved on from those days and I want to be part of ensuring we never drift backwards. In recent years however, there has been an effort by republicans to re-write history. Some people want to frame the IRA as a noble and honourable organisation when the reality was utterly different.

“On anniversaries like these it is vital that we remember the men and women who stood against terrorism and paid the ultimate sacrifice.”