85th anniversary of the Battle of Britain: Stormont event hears of potential for more high-quality jobs to be created in Northern Ireland due to UK's increased spending on defence

Air Chief Marshal Harv Smyth – the first person from Northern Ireland to become Chief of the Air Staff and head of the RAF - speaking at Stormont on Friday

More high-quality jobs stand to be created in Northern Ireland because of the government’s increased defence spending, a gathering at Stormont has heard.

Industry leaders and politicians heard how Northern Ireland stands to benefit from new targets on buying from small and medium enterprises, at a reception to mark the 85th anniversary of the Battle of Britain.

Direct UK government defence spending already supports 900 highly skilled jobs in Northern Ireland, with the aerospace sector employing 5,000 people and supporting 4,000 jobs in its supply chain.

The defence and aerospace industries in Northern Ireland contribute £900 million in local economic benefits.

A Lancaster bomber from the RAF’s Battle of Britain Memorial Flight flying over Stormont on Friday

Friday’s reception at Parliament Buildings brought together industry leaders, politicians and educators to discuss partnership opportunities as defence spending increases to 2.6% of GDP by 2027.

Air Chief Marshal Harv Smyth – the first person from Northern Ireland to become Chief of the Air Staff and head of the RAF – was in attendance.

He said: “Having just completed my first week as Chief of the Air Staff and head of the Royal Air Force, I am delighted to have the opportunity to attend the formal Battle of Britain reception at Stormont, celebrating and commemorating those that have gone before, many making the ultimate sacrifice on our behalf.

“As a proud Northern Irishman, and the first to be CAS, it’s very special for me personally to be back home in Northern Ireland so early in my tenure – made even more special because of the importance of this event.”

The Ministry of Defence's new SME hub means that Northern Ireland businesses can access RAF procurement through simplified processes, with 40% of new defence contracts targeted at small and medium enterprises. This dedicated support helps companies develop capabilities and scale operations, recognising that innovation often comes from smaller, more agile businesses.

Investment in defence supports local communities, with an Oxford Economic Report revealing that every £1 spent by the UK Government on defence is worth £2.70 to the local economy. 70% of defence spending takes place outside of London and the South East of England.