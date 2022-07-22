A border poll by 2030? Here are some of the republican movement’s past prophesies about a united Ireland

This week Sinn Fein president Mary Lou McDonald predicted there would be an Irish unity referendum by 2030.
However...
> In 1974 the Provisional IRA produced a poster predicting that this year would be “the year of victory”;
> In 1998 after the Belfast Agreement was signed Sinn Fein briefed the Irish media that it would lead to a united Ireland within 15 years;
> In New York in 2000 Gerry Adams predicted there could be a united Ireland by 2016;
> In 2003 the late Martin McGuinness also said there would be a united Ireland by 2016;
> In 2020 Mary Lou McDonald and Michelle O’Neill separately predicted that there would be a united Ireland within 10 years due to Brexit.
