A border poll by 2030? Here are some of the republican movement’s past prophesies about a united Ireland

Following a fresh estimate of when Sinn Fein believes a united Ireland will come to pass, the News Letter here revisits some past forecasts on the subject.

By Henry McDonald
Friday, 22nd July 2022, 11:10 am
Sinn Fein mural in west Belfast
This week Sinn Fein president Mary Lou McDonald predicted there would be an Irish unity referendum by 2030.

However...

> In 1974 the Provisional IRA produced a poster predicting that this year would be “the year of victory”;

> In 1998 after the Belfast Agreement was signed Sinn Fein briefed the Irish media that it would lead to a united Ireland within 15 years;

> In New York in 2000 Gerry Adams predicted there could be a united Ireland by 2016;

> In 2003 the late Martin McGuinness also said there would be a united Ireland by 2016;

> In 2020 Mary Lou McDonald and Michelle O’Neill separately predicted that there would be a united Ireland within 10 years due to Brexit.

