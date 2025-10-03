DUP leader Gavin Robinson MP accused Sinn Fein, the SDLP and Alliance of holding a 'totalitarian attitude' when in a political majority.

Belfast Council’s decision to blast the Irish language across Northern Ireland’s capital city shows a ‘new Ireland’ would systematically erase unionist identity, DUP leader Gavin Robinson states.

The East Belfast MP made the comments in a message to party members, in which he also accused Sinn Fein, the SDLP and Alliance of adopting a “totalitarian attitude” when in the political majority.

Reinforcing that DUP, UUP and TUV unity is vital in combatting the council’s new language policy, Mr Robinson stated: “We will not be silenced, nor will we be erased, and together we will ensure that Belfast’s future is one where the British identity is defended with confidence and pride.”

The policy will eventually brand the Irish language on every council-owned park, playground, leisure centre and sports pitch in the capital city, even those in staunchly unionist and loyalist areas where it isn’t wanted. Some major landmarks plus parts of the city centre will also be reworked to have names and signs in both Irish and English.

Belfast City Hall is one of many major landmarks to get Irish language signs under the new council policy.

The move was backed by nationalist parties plus Alliance and the Greens. In his message, Mr Robinson accused Alliance of “playing the junior partner in Sinn Fein’s cultural project” while suggesting the policy shows what would happen if a ‘new Ireland’ actually came about.

A buzzword among some wings of soft nationalism, the phrase generally means a united Ireland that provides space for unionist and British communities to maintain their identities.

Mr Robinson argued the situation at Belfast Council shows the true face of that ‘new Ireland’, stating “republicanism in City Hall” is “erasing another identity [and] imposing their own”.

“It shows us what a so-called “new Ireland” would look like,” he added. “A place where unionist culture and identity are systematically erased with an arrogant dismissal of the genuine concerns of our community.”

Under the policy, the next time the council refurbishes Shankill Leisure Centre, Irish language signs would be built on it. Photo: Whiteabbey

The DUP leader also stated: “This policy is clearly not about inclusivity, it is about imposition. It is about changing the cultural identity of every corner of Belfast, whether people want it or not.

“What is most telling is that the views of those who oppose this have been completely ignored. Sinn Fein, the SDLP and Alliance – parties who regularly claim to champion minority rights – have shown once again that when they hold a majority, their attitude is totalitarian; our way, our vision, our identity will become yours too.”

Under the language policy, Belfast Council’s current logo will be junked and replaced with one that includes Irish; that, it’s claimed, has staff who live or work in loyalist areas worried about their safety if the Irish-text logo features on their uniforms.

The first phase of the language blitz – taking in the city centre, west Belfast’s Gaeltacht quarter, and landmarks such as Belfast Castle and Belfast Zoo – is to happen over a two-year period, using a £1.9m underspend the council has found in its coffers. Unionist councillors fear taxpayers will be left footing the bill after the initial cash pot is empty.