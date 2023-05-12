Farmers For Action spokesman Sean McAuley claims that top civil servants are trying to close down services at hospitals across NI.

He said: “It is vital that as many people as possible from Causeway Coasts and Glens area and further afield unite in Coleraine town centre on Saturday 13 May at 1pm to make it clear and set an example to top civil servants and to Government that people have had enough of paying the highest taxes on record and receiving diminishing services by the day in return.

"At this protest it will be made clear that legal challenges are headed the way of these top civil servants / Government who issued a flawed consultation and in addition a call for the abolition of NHS Trusts and their Boards across Northern Ireland and a return to commonsense Hospital services, properly funded and an end to agency staff."

The Northern Trust has recommended that maternity services be moved from Coleraine Causeway Hospital (pictured) to Antrim Hospital.

A spokeswoman for the Northern Trust responded that its board has approved a recommendation that all hospital births should take place at Antrim Hospital, which is now under consideration by the Department of Health.

"The recommendation was made following a 14-week public consultation, which commenced in November 2022," she said.

"Clinicians advised the Trust that the current provision of maternity services at Causeway Hospital is unsustainable because of falling birth rates, workforce challenges and the absence of a neonatal special care baby unit. We remain committed to providing the highest standard of maternity care for women and their families".

A spokeswoman for the Department of Health said it is working closely with the trust regarding the future of maternity services at Causeway Hospital.