'A shrewd political operator': unionist politicians pay tribute after the sudden death of ex-Scotland First Minister Alex Salmond
Scotland’s first SNP first minister and current Alba leader died suddenly on Saturday afternoon at the Institute for Cultural Diplomacy Forum in the North Macedonia lake-resort town of Ohrid, Chris McEleny, the party’s general secretary, confirmed. He was aged 69
The Alba party said it understood he had suffered a heart attack, although there will be a post-mortem examination to confirm the cause of death.
On X, formerly Twitter, the DUP Deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly paid tribute to “a shrewd political operator”.
She posted: “Sending my deepest condolences to the friends and family on the death of Alex Salmond. A shrewd political operator, deeply passionate about his objectives and politics. A character indeed, and one who made his mark on both Scottish and British politics.”
DUP leader Gavin Robinson described Mr Salmond as “a thought provoking debater”.
He posted on X: “Sorry to hear this. Alex Salmond re-entered Parliament in 2015, when I arrived. Obvious politics aside, he was a fearless champion for Scotland and a warm, engaging person and thought provoking debater.”
UUP leader Mike Nesbitt added on the same social media platform: “Shocked and saddened to hear of the passing of Alex Salmond. I did not agree with his politics, but he was a intelligent, engaging individual who was difficult to dislike.”
The former Ulster Unionist MP John Taylor, Lord Kilclooney, wrote on his X account, @KilclooneyJohn: “Shocked at death of Alex Salmond former SNP Leader. He lived opposite me in Maunsel St., Westminster, We often went by taxi together to the Commons. Much as I disagreed with Scottish Independence I always respected him as a friend and colleague.”
Meanwhile, the King said he was “greatly saddened” to hear of the sudden death of Mr Salmond.
King Charles said in a message issued by Buckingham Palace: “My wife and I are greatly saddened to hear of the sudden death of Alex Salmond.
“His devotion to Scotland drove his decades of public service.
“We extend our deep condolences to his family and loved ones at this time.”
Mr Salmond’s final post on X, formerly Twitter, shortly before his death, ended “Scotland is a country not a county”.
He served as first minister of Scotland from 2007 to 2014 and was leader of the SNP on two occasions, from 1990 to 2000 and from 2004 to 2014.
