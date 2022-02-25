A vigil calling for peace and solidarity with the people of Ukraine takes place at Belfast City Hall

Pictures by Photo: Kirth Ferris/Pacemaker Press
1.
Pacemaker Press Intl: 250222
A special vigil calling for peace and solidarity with the people of Ukraine takes place at Belfast City Hall on Friday evening. Hundreds gathered to protest against the Russian military invasion of Ukraine. Photo: Kirth Ferris/Pacemaker Press
