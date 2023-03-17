A1 dual carriageway labelled a 'rubbish disgrace' as council admits responsibility for cleaning litter from Newry bypass

Newry, Mourne and Down District Council has admitted responsibility for a large section of the A1 Newry Bypass around 13 years after it was opened.One local businessman, who wishes to remains anonymous, said: “I have been contacting various bodies for years, including the Department for Infrastructure (DfI) and Newry, Mourne and Down District Council (NMDDC) on what can only be said is a disgraceful eyesore and environmental issue.“The damage that has been done to the local environment and natural wildlife will probably never been known. It’s an absolute massive rubbish disgrace, it has never been touched.”The BBC’s Local Democracy Service made a number of enquiries regarding who is responsible for the highway’s cleanliness.In February last year (2022), the former DfI minister Nichola Mallon stated: “My department is responsible for the cleaning and maintenance of slip roads and road side on the A1. The local council is responsible for the removal of litter.”An initial response from NMDDC demonstrated the confusion over the responsibility for the litter on the A1.A council spokesperson said: “DfI is responsible for the cleansing of the main A1 carriageway. Newry, Mourne and Down District Council is responsible for cleansing the slip roads off and on to the A1 within the district boundary. These are on a monthly cleansing schedule which is kept up to date.”But after further enquiries a NMDDC spokesperson said: “Newry, Mourne and Down District Council has sought clarification and can confirm it is responsible for clearing litter off the A1 bypass.“NMDDC has responsibility for clearing litter from the areas of the A1. NMDDC will liaise with DfI to set up impact protection vehicles to ensure the safety of its staff while cleansing the road verges of this high speed dual carriageway.”